Noesen (groin) participated in Monday's practice and is getting close to making his season debut, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Noesen won't play Tuesday in Toronto, but he will be evaluated again before Wednesday's game against Minnesota. There's a chance he could return to action versus the Wild. Noesen accounted for 22 goals, 41 points, 165 shots on net and 152 hits across 78 games during the 2024-25 regular season.