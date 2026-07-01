Devils' Vladislav Kolyachonok: Inks one-way contract

Kolyachonok signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Devils on Wednesday, per agent Dan Milstein.

Kolyachonok was an unrestricted free agent after Dallas declined to present him with a qualifying offer before Monday's deadline. He had a goal, three points, four PIM, five hits and 13 blocks in 13 regular-season appearances between Dallas and Boston in 2025-26. Kolyachonok's new contract is a one-way deal, which might indicate that New Jersey is seriously considering him for an Opening Night roster spot. If Kolyachonok does make the team, it will probably be as the seventh blueliner on the depth charts.