Kolyachonok was placed on waivers by New Jersey on Sunday.

Kolyachonok secured a one-year deal with New Jersey when free agency opened after he spent time between the Stars and Bruins in 2025-26. The 25-year-old blueliner posted a goal, two assists, a plus-two rating, 12 shots on net, five hits and 13 blocked shots across 13 regular-season appearances between Dallas and Boston. If he goes unclaimed, he will likely open the season with AHL Utica, but he could be brought up by New Jersey if they elect to shake things up on the blue line once again in the upcoming campaign.