Kreider (hand) practiced on the first line during the first day of training camp Thursday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Considering the Ducks acquired Kreider from the Rangers in an offseason trade, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him taking part in the first day of training camp. After injuries limited the veteran winger to 68 regular-season games last year, he failed to reach the 35-goal threshold for the first time since 2020-21. With a spot on the Ducks' first line and No. 1 power-play unit. Kreider should be capable of putting up 35-plus goals this upcoming year.