The Ducks placed Kreider on unconditional waivers for the purposes of contract termination Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kreider has expressed an interest in playing closer to the East Coast, and he'll be free to seek out other opportunities as an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers. Kreider was traded to the Ducks from the Rangers in June of 2025, and he recorded 22 goals, 28 assists, 69 hits, 34 PIM and 20 blocked shots across 75 regular-season appearances with Anaheim last year.