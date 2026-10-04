Kreider tallied a goal, recorded an assist and dished out four hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Kreider picked up his first two points in his new home Saturday, as he was a key part of the Canadiens' comeback effort in the third period. He first dished the lone assist on Cole Caufield's goal before he found the back of the net himself with just over a minute of regulation remaining. The 35-year-old Kreider is positioned well to play a big role for the Habs in the team's top six, where he'll often be paired with Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Kreider holds solid fantasy value in most league formats to begin the new season after he posted 22 goals and 50 points in 75 regular-season outings in the 2025-26 campaign.