Helleson's point drought reached 12 games in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The Ducks saw 14 different skaters get on the scoresheet, but Helleson was one of the four who didn't. He's gone minus-2 with nine shots on net, 24 blocked shots and eight hits during his 12-game slump. On the year, he's at nine points, 27 shots on net, 30 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across 29 appearances. With his physicality also trending down, his fantasy appeal is heavily limited.