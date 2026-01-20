Helleson registered an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Helleson snapped a 25-game point drought when he set up the first of Cutter Gauthier's two goals in the contest. The 24-year-old Helleson was scratched six times during the slump, but the Ducks have often opted to dress seven defensemen during their current rough patch of injuries. He's now at 10 points, 31 shots on net, 46 hits, 63 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 43 appearances this season.