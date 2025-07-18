Ducks' Drew Helleson: Pens two-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helleson signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with Anaheim on Friday.
Helleson established himself on the Anaheim blue line in 2024-25, playing 56 regular-season games. The 24-year-old, who was selected in the second round, 47th overall, in 2019 by Colorado, generated four goals, nine assists, 47 PIM, 99 hits and 73 blocked shots. He is slated to play on the third unit, alongside Olen Zellweger.
