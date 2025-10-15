Helleson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Helleson gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead midway through the second period on a set-up from Chris Kreider. The goal was Helleson's first point in three games, and he's added five shots on net, two blocked shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating this season. The Ducks are carrying just six blueliners early in the year, so the 24-year-old doesn't appear to have a reason to worry about his playing time. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Ducks for their five-game road trip, which begins Sunday in Chicago.