Helleson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

Helleson has two goals and a helper through seven appearances this season. The defenseman has been steady enough to move up to the top pairing alongside Jackson LaCombe after beginning the season on the third pairing. Helleson has some sneaky offense -- he put up 13 points in 56 regular-season games for the Ducks in 2024-25. This year, he's added 10 shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits and a minus-3 rating, but he should get better over time as he adjusts to a larger role. Helleson is in line for bigger minutes as long as Radko Gudas (lower body) is unavailable.