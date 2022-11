Gibson allowed five goals on 29 shots Saturday before being replaced at the start of the third period by Anthony Stolarz. He took the loss in a 6-2 game to the Blues.

The Ducks are queasy in their zone and Gibson just can't do everything. He drops to 3-10-1 on the season with a 4.31 GAA and .889 save percentage. He needs to be stapled to your bench.