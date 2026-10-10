Gibson turned away 10 of the 15 shots on net he saw in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken.

Gibson was removed from Friday's contest after he conceded Seattle's fifth goal of the night just over 14 minutes into the second period. The 33-year-old netminder didn't receive much support defensively, but Friday's outing was his weakest statistically across four outings this season, where he has a 1-3-0 record, a 3.43 GAA and an .862 save percentage. Until the Red Wings can shore up their defenses, the veteran goalie might struggle to find consistency in fantasy for the time being. However, he's the clear No. 1 option in Detroit, and while Daniil Tarasov might start to see a handful of starts, Gibson should see a plethora of opportunities between the pipes in an effort to turn things around.