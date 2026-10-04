Gibson stopped 24 of 27 shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

After a strong Opening Night performance, where he allowed just one goal, Gibson conceded three times Sunday. However, the skaters in front of him didn't make life easier for the 33-year-old netminder, as all three of the goals he allowed were at a man disadvantage. Across two appearances, he holds an 0-2-0 record, a 2.07 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 47 shot attempts. With trade rumors surrounding both Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, Gibson's situation in fantasy is set to be unpredictable for the time being. While he might find individual success, he's best left on waivers in standard leagues until the Red Wings can get back on track.