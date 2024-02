Gibson stopped 34 of 37 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

Gibson was the difference in the Anaheim victory, earning a one-goal win despite the Sabres outshooting the Ducks 37-15. It's the fourth win in six starts for Gibson, who improves to 12-19-1 on the season with a .900 save percentage and 3.07 GAA this year. The 30-year-old netminder figures to be back between the pipes Wednesday when the Ducks host Columbus.