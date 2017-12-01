Rakell (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Considering Rakell had previously been ruled out for the Ducks' next two contests, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team opted to place him on injured reserve. The move provided Anaheim with the necessary space under the 23-man roster limit to keep Joe Blandisi in the NHL following his acquisition from New Jersey.

