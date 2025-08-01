Contrary to an earlier report, Colangelo hasn't signed with Anaheim yet, but it's still possible that he will, given his status as a restricted free agent, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports Friday.

Colangelo had 12 points in 32 appearances with the Ducks as well as 40 points in 40 outings with AHL San Diego in the 2024-25 regular season. Provided the 23-year-old still re-signs with Anaheim, he should be a major contender for a bottom-six spot on the Opening Night roster.