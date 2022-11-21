Ritchie won't be in the lineup against the Flyers on Monday due to multiple undisclosed injuries, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Both of Ritchie's injuries were deemed minor, so he shouldn't be expected to miss a significant chunk of time. With Ritchie out of action, Kevin Rooney should slot into a fourth-line role in his stead. Prior to getting hurt, Ritchie was struggling to produce with just one point in his last contests.