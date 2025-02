Vladar will tend the road twine Tuesday against the Capitals, per Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar made 29 saves in a 3-2 win over Seattle in his last start Feb. 2. Prior to that, the Czech Republic native had lost six straight outings. The Capitals sit first in the league with 3.70 goals per game and defeated the Oilers 7-3 on Sunday.