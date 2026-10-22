Vladar stopped 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Vladar picked up his second win in a row and stretched the Flyers' winning streak to three games. After an awful start to the year, it looks like things are getting back on track, at least in the defensive zone, for the Flyers. Vladar is 2-3-1 with a 3.15 GAA and a .900 save percentage over six starts and has mostly evenly shared the crease with Joseph Woll. If the alternating starts pattern continues, Woll would face the Ducks at home on Saturday while Vladar is lined up for a home start against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday in the first half of a back-to-back.