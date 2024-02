Wolf was recalled from AHL Calgary on Friday.

Wolf will back up Jacob Markstrom as Dan Vladar was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Wolf was 1-2-1 with a 3.47 GAA and an .893 save percentage in an earlier call up with the Flames. He was having another outstanding season with the Wranglers, going 18-7-2 with a 2.27 GAA and a .927 save percentage before his recall.