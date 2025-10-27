Wolf stopped 30 of 31 shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

In a battle between two low-scoring teams, Wolf made sure that status held for the Rangers while the Flames provided a rare burst of support for their goalie. This was Wolf's best game of the year and snapped his 0-6-1 skid since his Opening Night shootout win over the Oilers. Wolf is now 2-6-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .886 save percentage. His numbers should continue to improve, but the Flames have largely struggled defensively, so improvement may not be linear. Wolf can be expected to start Tuesday in Toronto to open up a four-game road trip. He is likely to start as many as three games during that week-long trip.