Andersson notched a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
Andersson helped out on the Flames' first two goals in the contest. This snapped a four-game slump for Andersson, matching his longest skids of the season. The 25-year-old has generally been steady in all zones, racking up 48 points (18 on the power play), 135 shots on net, 120 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating through 78 appearances.
