Lomberg notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Lomberg has filled a fourth-line role in all seven games this season. The helper was his first point, but he's added 35 hits, 10 PIM, six shots on net and four blocked shots. The 30-year-old winger plays a physical game and can help in banger leagues, but he won't produce enough offense for the low-scoring Flames to earn widespread fantasy appeal.