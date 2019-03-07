Flyers' Nolan Patrick: In concussion protocol
Patrick (concussion) will need to pass the league's protocol before he is cleared to play against the Islanders on Saturday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Patrick was able to join the team on the ice for Thursday's practice session and appears to be trending in the right direction. If he is given the green light ahead of Saturday's matchup, the youngster figures to slot into a top-six role. The center needs just four more points to match his rookie campaign (30) and has 15 more games to do so.
