Eichel notched three assists, three shots on goal, five blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Eichel was a leader in multiple ways, setting the tone defensively and also helping out on a majority of the Golden Knights' goals. The three assists were his first points in three games since he returned from a knee injury. The star center is up to 47 points, 187 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 45 contests overall. Eichel should center the top line down the stretch, as long as he can stay healthy.