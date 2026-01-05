Eichel notched an assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

This was Eichel's second game back after missing seven due to a lower-body injury. He's resumed his usual top-line role, so the offense shouldn't take long to pick up, though the Golden Knights are on a five-game losing streak. Eichel has been strong this season with 42 points (12 goals, 30 helpers), 121 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 33 appearances.