Stepan scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings.

A healthy scratch the prior two games, Stepan drew back into the lineup Saturday and was able to make an impact despite seeing limited minutes on the fourth line. Despite that performance, the 31-year-old has only three goals and five points through 14 games, and the Hurricanes simply have too much depth to expect Stepan to see a more prominent role.