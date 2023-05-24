Andersen will start on the road in Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Panthers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Andersen has allowed just four goals on 77 shots in two appearances during the Eastern Conference Finals, but he's ended up with a loss in both of those games. He'll get the chance to help the Hurricanes avoid elimination Wednesday, as the Panthers are looking to sweep the series.
