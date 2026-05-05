Blake notched two assists Monday, one on the power play, during the Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The 22-year-old winger helped set up Nikolaj Ehlers for a first-period tally that got Carolina on the board before he got his stick on the puck during an OT scrum in front of Dan Vladar, only to see it trickle over to Taylor Hall who banged home the game-winner. Blake has begun the second round with a goal and four points in two games, matching his output from the Hurricanes' sweep of the Senators in the first round.