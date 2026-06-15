Hurricanes' Jackson Blake: Two points in Cup clincher

Blake scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Blake had five points over six games versus Vegas in the Cup Finals. The 22-year-old winger made a name for himself in the postseason with six goals, 14 assists, 43 shots on net, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 19 appearances. Blake has already established himself as a reliable scoring winger, and he should be part of the Hurricanes' core for years to come.