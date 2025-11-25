Miller (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice after getting banged up in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

It's unclear if Miller will be available to play against the Rangers on Wednesday, but head coach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that the 25-year-old defender will be in the lineup. Miller has accounted for two goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 23 hits across 16 appearances this season.