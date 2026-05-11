Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Inks two-year extension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jankowski signed a two-year, $3.7 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Monday.
Jankowski put together a solid campaign during his first full year with the Hurricanes in 2025-26, logging 11 goals, 10 assists, 45 hits and 45 blocked shots while averaging 11:09 of ice time across 68 regular-season appearances. He was slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason but will instead remain under contract with the Hurricanes for two more years.
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