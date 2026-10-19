Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Sunday that Jankowski has ben sent back to Raleigh to have his lower-body injury assessed, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jankowski was a late scratch for Sunday's 3-2 loss in Calgary and is now unlikely to be available until after Carolina's current road trip concludes, which will be Saturday in St. Louis. As a result of Jankowski returning home, it wouldn't be surprising to see him land on injured reserve in the near future. While the Hurricanes have lost several forwards due to injury recently, the team is expected to have Seth Jarvis (shoulder) return to the lineup soon, as Brind'Amour said Friday that he's hopeful Jarvis will be able to play at some point during this road trip. Nicolas Deslauriers got back into the lineup Sunday due to Jankowski's absence.