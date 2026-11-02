Jankowski scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Jets.

Jankowski extended Carolina's lead to 6-0 early in the third period, converting a power-play opportunity for his eighth goal of the season. The veteran has scored in eight of his last nine appearances, with the lone instance it didn't happen being the game in which he returned from a four-game absence following a lower-body injury. His current finishing pace makes him an intriguing short-term fantasy option, although sustaining that production could prove difficult as long as he still has a middle-six role in the lineup.