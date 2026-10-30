Jankowski scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jankowski didn't score in his return from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He was able to get back on the scoresheet in his second game back. He's returned to a third-line role which has proved fruitful for the 32-year-old since Jordan Staal (calf) went down. Jankowski has seven goals, one assist, 17 shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances. Don't expect this level of offense to last all season -- Jankowski has never had more than 17 goals or 32 points in a season, and those marks came from his first two campaigns.