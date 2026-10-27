Jankowski (lower body) will be available to play in Tuesday's home clash against the Bruins, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Jankowski has been sidelined for Carolina's last four games with a lower-body injury, but he's expected to be an option for Tuesday's clash. After initially skating as the 13th forward in practice, Taylor Hall was seen leaving the ice after five minutes, so Jankowski stepped into his role on the second power-play unit. It remains to be seen whether Jankowski will play Tuesday, so his status, along with Hall's availability, will be monitored leading into Tuesday's warmups. When healthy, Jankowski has been effective with six goals across nine outings this season.