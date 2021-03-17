Mrazek (thumb) was medically cleared Wednesday and should return to the lineup soon, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek had the pins removed from his surgically-repaired thumb, so now he's focusing on getting comfortable before returning to the lineup. His first chance to play is Thursday against the Blue Jackets, though he may need to get a few more full practices under his belt before getting the nod. Mrazek has made just four starts this season, but he was outstanding, generating a .955 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record.