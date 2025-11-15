Hall scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Hall has picked up two goals and an assist over his last four games. The 34-year-old winger remains on the fourth line on paper, but the Hurricanes lost both Seth Jarvis (eye) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (ankle) in this contest, allowing Hall to fill a larger role. Should one or both of them be out Saturday versus the Oilers, Hall will likely move into a top-six spot. He's produced four goals, nine points, 28 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 17 outings.