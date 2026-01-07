Duclair posted three goals and two assists in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.

The Islanders' offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday, and Duclair was the unsung hero for the team despite holding a bottom-six role. Even though the five-point output turned heads, don't be surprised if this is an outlier. The 30-year-old has recorded 13 points in 39 games before this outburst. Duclair's chances of contributing regularly will remain scarce as long as he remains in the fourth line.