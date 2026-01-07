Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Records career-high five points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duclair posted three goals and two assists in Tuesday's 9-0 win over the Devils.
The Islanders' offense was firing on all cylinders Tuesday, and Duclair was the unsung hero for the team despite holding a bottom-six role. Even though the five-point output turned heads, don't be surprised if this is an outlier. The 30-year-old has recorded 13 points in 39 games before this outburst. Duclair's chances of contributing regularly will remain scarce as long as he remains in the fourth line.
More News
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Three helpers in last three games•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Snaps 14-game goal drought•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Chips in twice•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Rare goal in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Gets goal in shootout loss•
-
Islanders' Anthony Duclair: Tallies goal in loss•