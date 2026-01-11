George scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Bridgeport's 5-1 win over Hartford on Sunday.

George has battled injuries a couple of times this season, with his three points Sunday representing his first contribution since Dec. 13. He's now at two goals and six helpers over 21 appearances. The Islanders have plenty of blue-line depth at the NHL level, so the 21-year-old George is likely to spend most of the campaign working on his development.