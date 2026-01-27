George was sent down to AHL Bridgeport on Tuesday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

The Islanders acquired blueliner Carson Soucy on Monday, which led to a crowded room of defenseman, where George seems to be the initial odd-man out. The 21-year-old defenseman recorded an assist in Monday's contest for his first point of the year across two appearances with the NHL club. His move to Bridgeport could also indicate that Ryan Pulock, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury, could be close to returning. Through 24 games with Bridgeport this season, George has 10 points. He is a likely candidate for another call-up if another Islanders' blueliner picks up an injury.