Islanders' Isaiah George: Sent down Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George was loaned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.
George got his first taste of NHL action last year by making 33 regular-season appearances for the Islanders. He recorded a goal, four assists, 34 blocked shots, 14 hits and six PIM while averaging 15:39 of ice time, but he'll be left off the team's Opening Night roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. However, he'll likely be one of the first defensemen in the mix for a call-up if the team deals with injuries at some point.
More News
-
Islanders' Isaiah George: Sent down Friday•
-
Islanders' Isaiah George: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Isaiah George: Status uncertain for Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Isaiah George: Still contending with injury•
-
Islanders' Isaiah George: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Isaiah George: Going through concussion protocol•