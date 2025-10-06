George was loaned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

George got his first taste of NHL action last year by making 33 regular-season appearances for the Islanders. He recorded a goal, four assists, 34 blocked shots, 14 hits and six PIM while averaging 15:39 of ice time, but he'll be left off the team's Opening Night roster ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. However, he'll likely be one of the first defensemen in the mix for a call-up if the team deals with injuries at some point.