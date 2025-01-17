Tsyplakov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia's Ryan Poehling (upper body) in Thursday's game.

Tsyplakov was not penalized for the hit in the Flyers' 5-3 win over the Islanders. Poehling took a hit to the head at the 8:23 mark of the opening period and did not return. Tsyplakov has not picked up a point in his last 10 games and has seven goals and 19 points over 44 appearances this season.