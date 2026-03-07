Tsyplakov is expected to be in the lineup for the Devils on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils waived Tsyplakov on Thursday, but he will remain with the team. The Devils can send him to the minors over the next 30 days without requiring waivers. He has yet to pick up a point in nine games with New Jersey since being acquired from the Islanders on Jan. 27. It has been a lost year for the Russian, who managed one goal and one assist in 27 games with the Islanders before the trade.