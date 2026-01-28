Tsyplakov was obtained by New Jersey from the Islanders on Tuesday in exchange for Ondrej Palat, a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Tsyplakov has contributed one goal, one assist, 22 shots on net and 46 hits across 27 appearances this season. His current contract runs through the 2026-26 campaign with a $2.25 million cap hit.