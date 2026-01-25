Islanders' Maxim Tsyplakov: Playing time remains thin
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tsyplakov has played in five of the Islanders' 11 games since the start of January after sitting out Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Sabres.
Tsyplakov has filled a rotational role on the fourth line. The Islanders have a full complement of 14 healthy forwards currently, leaving Tsyplakov in a tough spot to get playing time. He's gone 20 games without a point while getting scratched 23 times in that span, and he's been limited to one goal, 21 shots and a minus-10 rating over 26 outings in total.
