Tsyplakov has played in five of the Islanders' 11 games since the start of January after sitting out Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Sabres.

Tsyplakov has filled a rotational role on the fourth line. The Islanders have a full complement of 14 healthy forwards currently, leaving Tsyplakov in a tough spot to get playing time. He's gone 20 games without a point while getting scratched 23 times in that span, and he's been limited to one goal, 21 shots and a minus-10 rating over 26 outings in total.