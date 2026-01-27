Islanders' Maxim Tsyplakov: Snags assist Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tsyplakov notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Flyers.
Tsyplakov ended his 20-game point drought with the helper. He last got on the scoresheet with a goal Oct. 25, also against the Flyers, and he was scratched 22 times between points. Tsyplakov has a long way to go to be a regular in the lineup -- he drew in Monday because Simon Holmstrom (illness) and Calum Ritchie (lower body) were unavailable.
