Tsyplakov was placed on waivers by New Jersey on Thursday.

Tsyplakov was acquired from the Islanders on Jan. 27 and has yet to pick up a point in nine games. He had one goal and one assist in 27 games with the Islanders prior to the trade and still has one year remaining on a two-year contract he signed in July of 2025.

