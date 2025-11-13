default-cbs-image
Mayfield is doubtful for Thursday game in Vegas, due to the birth of his child, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Mayfield could return as early as Friday in Utah. The blueliner has three assists in 16 games this season. The Islanders could recall a blueliner from AHL Bridgeport ahead of Thursday's tilt, as they are down to six healthy defensemen.

